Community Calendar

Thursday, February 9, 2023
Thursday, Feb. 9

Bassett Farmers Market ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m., 168 Reed Stone Street in Bassett.

Friday, Feb. 10

Free community Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. at the Martinsville High School auditorium.

Music night at 6:15 p.m. at the Spencer Penn Centre. Gates open at 5 p.m., $5 admission, concessions will be available.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast from 6-10 a.m. All you can eat for $8.

Rangeley Ruritans Brunswick Stew sale at 9 a.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Martinsville. $10 per quart. Also a bake sale will be held. To order call 276-732-0660 or 276-732-5780.

Opening of the Dinosaur Discoveries Exhibit at 11 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Monday, Feb. 13

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center.

Martinsville School Board meets at 6:15 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

The Statewide Burn Ban goes into effect today. The law prohibits open-air burning before 4 p.m. through April 30 and applies to burning that is within 300 feet of woodland. In Martinsville, a City code requires open-air burning to be complete by 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17:

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members from 2-5 p.m. in the basement of the main branch from 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Brunswick stew from 9 a.m. until noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club. $9 per quart. To order call or text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the basement of the main branch from 2-5 p.m.

Patrick County Music Association’s Mandolin Festival. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. featuring Alan Bibey and Grasstowne at the Stuart Rotary Building.

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

Monday, Feb. 27

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

