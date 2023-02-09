In Brief: Hulu cancels ‘Reboot’, and more

Reboot, the comedy series from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead following its cancellation at Hulu after one season. “Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot,” Levitan tweeted on Monday. “Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Thanks to all who watched and said such nice things. Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it,” he added, along with the hashtag, #UnintentionalLimitedSeries. Levitan had been shopping the series to other potential outlets following the January 30 news of its cancellation. Reboot followed the cast of a fictional sitcom who reunite in an effort to reboot the series for Hulu. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer starred alongside Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom…

The Apple TV+ spy thriller Tehran has been renewed for a third season. The series stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad hacker-agent whose failed mission to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor forces her to plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy. In season three, she “must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive,” per the streamer. House alum Hugh Laurie joins the season three cast as a South African nuclear inspector…

Following Trevor Noah’s exit from The Daily Show back in December, Comedy Central has set dates for the next five guest hosts. Former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj, best known for his Netflix talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, will take the anchor chair the week of February 27, followed by the Scary Movie franchise’s Marlon Wayans the week of March 6, Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn the week of March 13, Saturday Night Live alum and former U.S. Senator Al Franken the week of March 20, and comic and actor John Leguizamo the week of March 27. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central…

