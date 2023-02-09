Thursday, February 9, 2023
Entertainment

Josh Gad confirms he’s coming back for ‘Frozen 3’, jokes about “crossover” with ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Zootopia’

ABC

After Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during an investment call Wednesday that the company was readying a third Frozen film, a fifth Toy Story adventure and a second Zootopia movie, Josh Gad had a bit of fun on social media.

First, Gad confirmed he’d be returning as Frozen‘s lovable snowman, Olaf, by posting a GIF of his animated co-star Elsa, captioning it, “Excited to head back…into the unknown.”

But then he took things a little further. With a photo featuring Elsa, Toy Story‘s Woody and Zootopia‘s plucky bunny cop Judy Hopps standing on a Frozen background, Gad jokes, “I mean I guess it could also just as easily be a crossover event. ToyFroTopia”

A Twitter user suggested an “Olaf and Flash buddy comedy,” showing both the snowman and the fan favorite Zootopia sloth; Gad enthusiastically replied, “Let’s go.”

So far, there are no release dates for the three films — or Gad’s Avengers-like crossover one, for that matter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Whelan's brother says 'don't give up' on him as Russian detainment passes 1,500 days
Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump probes: Sources
