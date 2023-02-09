Thursday, February 9, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMinnesota factory employees praised for disarming colleague who shot at, chased co-worker
National

Minnesota factory employees praised for disarming colleague who shot at, chased co-worker

staff
By staff
0
5
Google Maps Street View

(NEW YORK MILLS, Minn.) — Authorities are praising a group of factory employees they say disarmed a 21-year-old colleague who allegedly shot at and chased a co-worker at a boat manufacturing facility in northern Minnesota on Thursday morning.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, an employee at Lund’s Boat Factory, in the city of New York Mills, pulled a handgun during a verbal argument with a 31-year-old co-worker shortly after 7:00 a.m. and fired at him.

The bullet missed the victim, who ran outside the building with the suspect allegedly chasing him, possibly firing more shots, the sheriff’s office said.

An employee blocked the door while others ran down the suspect and subdued him before law enforcement arrived and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office late Thursday identified the suspect as David Jeremiah Gadsden. County records show Gadsden is facing four counts, including second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, second degree intent to murder, carrying/possessing a gun without a permit and intentionally pointing a gun.

“Had it not been for the quick actions of Lund staff members, the outcome may have been much worse,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Lee Gordon, a spokesperson for Brunswick Corporation, which owns the factory, said in an email to ABC News that there were “no issues that we are aware of” during Gadsden’s employment at the facility.

The plant was closed after the incident and will reopen Monday with increased security, the company said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our employees and the New York Mills community is our number one priority, and we are fortunate that there were no injuries during this morning’s incident,” the company said. “We are working very closely with local law enforcement in Otter Tail County and will continue to support them in their investigation.”

The statement added, “We want to thank our employees who worked quickly to respond to the situation and appreciate the outreach and support from the local community.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump probes: Sources
Next article
‘Most oppressive legislation’: Mississippi House passes controversial bill
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE