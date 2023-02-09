Thursday, February 9, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Sharon Gayle Blankenship Cardwell, 72, of Martinsville, died Friday. A memorial service will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

James Lewis Brown, 77, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Wright Funeral Service with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Lillian Mae Aliff Farmer, 80, of Fieldale, died February 8. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Lucy Maud Hairston Green, 83, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Irene Marie “Teeney” Penn Millner, 91, died February 2. A visitation will be Friday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will follow at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Preston Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m. and at other times at the home.

Robert James Oakley, 72, of Martinsville, died Monday. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, at McKee Stone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, is in charge.

Floyd Alex “Duke” Powell, 89, of Martinsville, died Monday. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and the burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Freda Fields Snead, 80, of Ridgeway, died Saturday. A service will be held Thursday, at Community Fellowship in Collinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

William “Larry” Stewart, 81, of Bassett, died Saturday. A Funeral Service will be Thursday, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with Military Rites. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Amanda Lynette Williams, 37, of Patrick Springs, died Sunday. A graveside service will be held Friday, at Old Spoon Creek Cemetery, in Critz at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday, at 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Sandra Mae Hairston Wilson, 70, of Collinsville, died Monday. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. at the Reach Out Apostolic Church. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hairston Martin Cemetery in Axton. A floating visitation will be held Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

