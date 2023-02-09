Thursday, February 9, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentRyan Reynolds and Colin Hanks' documentary about the late John Candy could...
Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks’ documentary about the late John Candy could be headed to Amazon

staff
By staff
0
4
Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images — ABC/Randy Holmes

Last year, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he, Colin Hanks and Ryan’s Maximum Effort company were working on a documentary tribute to a fellow funny Canadian, the late John Candy. “Expect tears,” the Deadpool star said at the time, in a message that was retweeted by Candy’s daughter, Jennifer, and his son, Chris.

Now Variety is reporting Amazon is circling the project for distribution.

Reynolds has spoken highly of Candy in the past; in 2019, he tweeted a “small tribute” to mark the 25th anniversary of the 43-year-old star’s passing in 1994, calling him a comedic genius and a treasure.

Hanks, of course, is the son of Tom Hanks, Candy’s co-star in Ron Howard‘s 1984 hit Splash, one of a string of Candy hits that include Stripes, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Cool Runnings and Uncle Buck.

Variety says the project will delve not only into Candy’s big- and small-screen work — he cut his teeth as part of Canada’s legendary SCTV — but also the famously private comedian’s personal life. The documentary will utilize “never-before-seen home videos, archives and interviews” with Candy’s widow, Rose, and their two children, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rihanna: Halftime show will “celebrate” catalog while representing immigrants, Barbados and Black women
Next article
What the latest bird flu outbreak could mean for humans
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE