Sen. John Fetterman remains hospitalized but no signs of ‘new stroke,’ staff says

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John Fetterman, D.-Pa., remained hospitalized in Washington on Thursday after he was admitted because he felt lightheaded during a Democratic retreat on Wednesday, his staff said.

Fetterman’s spokesman, Joe Calvello, said in a statement that an MRI done on Fetterman at George Washington University Hospital “along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran” had ruled out “a new stroke.”

“John is being monitored … for signs of seizure – so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored. Our team will continue to provide information as it comes in and we will have more updates as we get them,” Calvello said.

Fetterman, who was elected in November after a widely watched race against TV personality and celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, had a stroke during his campaign due to a heart condition, his campaign said at the time.

A Pittsburgh doctor who treated Fetterman wrote in October that he had “no work restrictions” and could “work full duty in public office.”

Calvello had said in an initial statement Wednesday night that Fetterman became lightheaded that day at the retreat.

“He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital,” Calvello said then.

Doctors on Wednesday ran initial tests, but didn’t see signs of a stroke, Calvello said. More tests were underway and Fetterman was staying in the hospital overnight “for observation,” he said.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” Calvello said. “We will provide more information when we have it.”

ABC News’ Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.