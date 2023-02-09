Thursday, February 9, 2023
HomeDailiesBC over Hokies
DailiesSports

BC over Hokies

staff
By staff
0
27170

College basketball

Boston College beat Virginia Tech 82-76. Gardner-Webb plays at Radford tonight at 7 p.m. and on Saturday Virginia Tech is at Notre Dame and Clemson is at UNC at 2 p.m. and Duke is at UVA at 4 p.m.

Previous article
Mostly cloudy and 66 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Mostly cloudy and 66 today

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Mostly cloudy and 66 today

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Mostly cloudy and 66 today

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE