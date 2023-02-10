Friday, February 10, 2023
Arrest made in shooting

Martinsville police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on February 6th in the area of Fayette and Spencer Streets. Tamarius Keshun Martin, 23 of Martinsville, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied building. All are felony charges. He is being held without bond.

[Original Release: 2/7/2023] On February 6, 2023, at 6:42 p.m., the Martinsville Police Department was dispatched to the area of Fayette and Spencer Streets, where a man reported that he had been shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located Jasoni Hairston, 19, of Martinsville, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston was transported to SOVAH Martinsville and subsequently transferred to Carillion Roanoke where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

