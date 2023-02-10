Friday, February 10, 2023
HomeNewsBusinessDunkin' to air first ever Super Bowl ad, fans suspect Ben Affleck...
Business

Dunkin’ to air first ever Super Bowl ad, fans suspect Ben Affleck is the star

staff
By staff
0
1
LordRunar/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Outside his packed resume of movie and television credits, Ben Affleck has become famous in meme form with his hands full of Dunkin’ iced coffee, doughnuts and more.

In recent days, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based coffee chain, beloved by the Boston-raised actor, has been hinting at an upcoming debut Super Bowl ad — and the latest hint includes a voiceover with a familiar Boston accent.

Dunkin’ released a new video on social media Thursday with what fans speculate is Affleck’s voice saying, “Welcome to Dunkin’ we’re a very friendly establishment. America runs on Dunkin’. This is the Dunkin’ run partner. What do you need?”

“Instead of wondering what could have been we started wondering what could have Ben,” Dunkin wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the coffee brand posted a close-up shot of a Dunkin’ iced coffee with on-screen text that read, “Something’s Ben Brewing” and Sunday’s date for Super Bowl LVII.

“Feelin’ like we could all use some Dunkin’ today,” the caption read.

Instagram users filled the comments with a range of ideas as to what it meant, with Affleck the resounding guess by many fans.

A representative for Dunkin’ told ABC News and Good Morning America that the teaser posts were all they could share ahead of the big game.

“We’re airing our first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, but you’ll have to tune in on Sunday to see what’s ‘Ben’ brewing,” Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

In the meantime, a photographer snapped a shot of Affleck sporting the black Dunkin’ t-shirt and matching visor complete with a headset as he leaned out the drive-through window of a Boston Dunkin’ location on Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Criminal case against former top FBI official Charles McGonigal will include classified information: Prosecutor
Next article
New consumer warning on strollers due to entrapment risk, one death reported
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE