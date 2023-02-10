Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Tonya Dodson, 52, of Collinsville, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Dodson Family Cemetery.

Lillian Mae Aliff Farmer, 80, of Fieldale, died February 8. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Lucy Maud Hairston Green, 83, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Howard Hunt, 33, of Greensboro, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Robert James Oakley, 72, of Martinsville, died Monday. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, at McKee Stone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, is in charge.

Floyd Alex “Duke” Powell, 89, of Martinsville, died Monday. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and the burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Sandra Mae Hairston Wilson, 70, of Collinsville, died Monday. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. at the Reach Out Apostolic Church. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hairston Martin Cemetery in Axton. A floating visitation will be held Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Linda Osborne Wormald, 78, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.