Friday, February 10, 2023
US believes Chinese surveillance balloon payload located, official says

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. official said Friday it’s believed the undercarriage of the Chinese spy balloon shot down Saturday — where the surveillance equipment and other technology was housed — has been located in waters off South Carolina.

The official told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz it was found Thursday and is largely intact.

It has not yet been retrieved, the official said, but that will likely be done with a crane or a winch from a vessel.

The official said it is 30-feet-long or more.

