College basketball

Radford knocked out Charleston Southern 90-71, UVA beat Duke in overtime 69-62, Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 and UNC downed Clemson 91-71. Miami is at UNC on Monday at 7 p.m., and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech is at Georgia Tech, UVA is at Louisville, and on Thursday, UNC Asheville is at Radford.