Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeNewsWorldCamilla, the queen consort, tests positive for COVID
World

Camilla, the queen consort, tests positive for COVID

staff
By staff
0
9
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Camilla, the Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles’ wife had been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday, with the palace initially saying she had contracted a “seasonal illness.”

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all of her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” the palace said in a statement.

Camilla is “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, according to the palace.

The 75-year-old previously tested positive for COVID-19 nearly one year ago to the date.

Both Camilla and Charles had the virus in February last year. Each self-isolated at the time and did not require hospitalization.

Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, then also tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after Charles and Camilla’s illnesses were confirmed, the palace said at the time.

The queen, who died in September at age 96, had only “mild cold-like symptoms” as a result of the virus, according to the palace.

Camilla became queen consort after the queen’s death. The coronation for Charles and Camilla is scheduled to take place in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Teen girls are experiencing record-high levels of sadness and violence: CDC
Next article
Biden faces political headwinds as US shoots objects out of sky
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE