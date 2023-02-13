Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeNewsLocalChiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII comeback
LocalSports

Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII comeback

staff
By staff
0
6
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

(GLENDALE, Ariz.) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champs. The chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, clenching the team’s second Super Bowl win in four years.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played Sunday night’s game on a sprained ankle, claimed his second Super Bowl MVP honor after leading his team to rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs’ victory was secured when Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with just eights seconds remaining.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Scoreboard roundup — 2/12/23
Next article
Man who allegedly impersonated CIA agent has history of impersonating federal officers, officials say
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE