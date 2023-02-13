Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII comeback

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

(GLENDALE, Ariz.) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champs. The chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, clenching the team’s second Super Bowl win in four years.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played Sunday night’s game on a sprained ankle, claimed his second Super Bowl MVP honor after leading his team to rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs’ victory was secured when Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with just eights seconds remaining.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.