Monday, February 13, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Tonya Dodson, 52, of Collinsville, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Dodson Family Cemetery.

Lillian Mae Aliff Farmer, 80, of Fieldale, died on February 8. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.

James E Gilbert, 80, of Fieldale, died Sunday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Howard D. Hunt, 33, of Greensboro, died February 9. A visitation will be held Friday, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Lowell Thomas Roberts, 89, of Bassett, died Saturday. The Memorial Service will be Friday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

James Millard Tatum, 89, of Spencer, died Thursday. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Church of the Living God. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Cierra Dawn Underwood, 24, of Bassett, died February 8. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Holley Family Cemetery.

Linda Osborne Wormald, 78, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, at Mountain View Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, is in charge.

