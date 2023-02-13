Monday, February 13, 2023
Entertainment

Super Bowl Superhero Trailers: Michael Keaton back as Batman in ‘The Flash’; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ gang’s “last ride”

By staff
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics

Sure, the Super Bowl was a big night for football, but it was a huge night for superhero movie fans, with coming attractions for two of the most-anticipated movies of 2023.

Recently, newly-minted DC Films co-CEO James Gunn called The Flash one of the best superhero movies he’s ever seen, and the brand-new trailer shows it might not have been hyperbole.

The sneak peek shows Ezra Miller, who returns as the title character, aka Barry Allen, using his abilities to travel back in time to save his mother. But tinkering with the past never ends well, as he’s reminded by none other than Batman — or, more accurately, Batmen: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Barry’s timeline-skipping unleashes Michael Shannon‘s General Zod from 2013’s Man of Steel. “I completely broke the universe…and now there’s no one to defend us,” Allen laments.

“Want some help?” Keaton says, before revealing himself in all his Dark Knight-suited glory.

Allen stammers, “You…you are…”

“I’m Batman,” Keaton says in a callback to the 1989 classic.

The trailer also shows both Batmen doing battle, and also the introduction of Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, aka Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle.

Incidentally, the trailer for Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy film also dropped during the Big Game, teasing the “last ride” of Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña‘s Gamora, Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket, and the rest of their misfit “family.”

The trailer introduces the bad guy, Peacemaker veteran Chukwudi Iwujis High Evolutionary, who seeks “to create the perfect society” by subjecting living creatures, including a baby Rocket, to brutal experiments.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts May 5; The Flash runs into theaters June 16.


Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

