Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeNewsNationalU-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring 8 in 'violent...
National

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring 8 in ‘violent rampage’: NYPD

staff
By staff
0
10
WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking eight people in a “violent rampage” in multiple locations in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Four people have been hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition, the commissioner said at a news conference.

Four others suffered minor injuries, Sewell said.

One of the eight injured was a police officer who tried to stop the driver, she said.

“We have seven different locations to process,” the commissioner said.

The driver was identified by police sources as 62-year-old Weng Sor. He allegedly screamed that he wanted to die as he sped off and led police on a brief chase, according to a law enforcement official and a local councilman.

He allegedly fled from Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood through Sunset Park before being apprehended a few miles away in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, ending the 40-minute ordeal.

Police searched the truck and found nothing suspicious, sources said.

U-Haul said in a statement that the truck was rented for 30 days with a return date of March 3, and that the daily cost of the rental was paid in advance and on a valid contract.

“It was an in-town rental, meaning the equipment was supposed to be returned to the location from which it was dispatched,” U-Haul said. “Our customers provide valid identification/driver’s license, valid form of payment, and any additional forms of meaningful assurance our rental agents deem necessary to try to make certain our equipment will be returned in proper condition, and at the stipulated time and place. These criteria must be met before a transaction occurs.”

The company said it has no record of the suspect previously renting with U-Haul prior to this rental.

“U-Haul is working closely with law enforcement officials to meet their needs in this case. Any further details should come from law enforcement,” the company added.

There are no additional credible threats, according to the New York City mayor’s office.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s been briefed on the incident and that New York State Police are on the scene.

“I am praying for everyone who was injured today in Brooklyn,” Hochul tweeted. “Grateful for the swift response of @NYPDnews to apprehend the suspect and of our first responders to tend to those injured.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Bob Odenkirk debuts the “best thing I did”: an upcoming book of poems with his children
Next article
Dozens of states on alert for wind, snow as 2 storms sweep across US
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE