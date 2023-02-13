U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring eight: Sources

WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking at least eight people in multiple locations in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Four people have been hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition, according to sources.

Four others suffered minor injuries, sources said.

It’s believed the truck hit the victims after driving away from an attempted stop by police in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood, sources said.

The driver allegedly screamed that he wanted to die as he sped off and led police on a brief chase, according to a law enforcement official and a local councilman.

He allegedly fled from Bay Ridge through Sunset Park before being apprehended a few miles away in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, sources said.

Police searched the truck and found nothing suspicious, sources said.

There are no additional credible threats, according to the New York City mayor’s office.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she’s been briefed on the incident.

