Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Drug bust on Willie Craid Road

Dana Juan Reynolds / HCSO

On February 14, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed a search warrant at 2451 Willie Craig Rd., Bassett, Virginia.

During this investigation, suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana were seized.  When deputies entered the home, the suspect was actively attempting to destroy narcotics.  In addition, a large quantity of  U.S. Currency was seized during the investigation.   

Dana Juan Reynolds, 44, of 2451 Willie Craig Rd., has been charged with the following and is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

  • Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine after having two or more prior convictions in violation of 18.2-248
  • Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine after having two or more prior convictions in violation of 18.2-248
  • Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana of more than one ounce less than five pounds in violation of 18.2-248.1

This matter remains under investigation, and additional charges are anticipated in regard to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.  The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

