Community Calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

The Statewide Burn Ban goes into effect today. The law prohibits open-air burning before 4 p.m. through April 30 and applies to burning that is within 300 feet of woodland. In Martinsville, a City code requires open-air burning to be complete by 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Axton Solar public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.

Friday, Feb. 17:

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members in the basement of the main branch from 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Free community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Brunswick stew from 9 a.m. until noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club. $9 per quart. To order call or text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the basement of the main branch from 2-5 p.m.

Yoga at 10:30 a.m. and Artful Mending class at 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Yoga is $10 and the art class is $60.

Patrick County Music Association’s Mandolin Festival. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. featuring Alan Bibey and Grasstowne at the Stuart Rotary Building.

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Pancake supper from 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church’s Undercroft, 311 E. Church Street.

Mr. Lincoln’s Office: “A meeting with the President” play at 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.

Monday, Feb. 27

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, March 7

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show open to public from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.