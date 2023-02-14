Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeNewsLocalNCI names new director
Local

NCI names new director

staff
By staff
0
6

New College Institute’s next executive director says he plans to get to know the community before making any decision about NCI’s direction.

Joe E. Sumner, currently associate vice president for the economic development of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, Georgia, will begin his role at the top leadership position of NCI on Feb. 28, it was announced Monday.

A native of Georgia, Sumner holds both a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology and a master’s degree in engineering management from Kennesaw State University; he is on track to receive a doctorate in Leadership from Valdosta University this year, according to a press release from NCI.

A decorated soldier who was injured while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Sumner has dedicated his post-military professional career to creating the tech talent pipeline partnership between communities, education, and industry, the release stated.

Previous article
Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE