NCI names new director

New College Institute’s next executive director says he plans to get to know the community before making any decision about NCI’s direction.

Joe E. Sumner, currently associate vice president for the economic development of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, Georgia, will begin his role at the top leadership position of NCI on Feb. 28, it was announced Monday.

A native of Georgia, Sumner holds both a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology and a master’s degree in engineering management from Kennesaw State University; he is on track to receive a doctorate in Leadership from Valdosta University this year, according to a press release from NCI.

A decorated soldier who was injured while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Sumner has dedicated his post-military professional career to creating the tech talent pipeline partnership between communities, education, and industry, the release stated.