Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

David Huston Chittum, 90, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Collins McKee Stone in Martinsville is in charge.

Carrillo Collins of Norfolk, formally of Martinsville, died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Lillian Mae Aliff Farmer, 80, of Fieldale, died February 8. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Eloise Mae Hondel Fidell, 98, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

James Edward “Eddie” Gilbert, 80, of Fieldale, died Sunday. A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 11-12 p.m. at Collins-McKee-Stone in Bassett with a funeral service to follow at noon. Entombment will follow at 2 p.m. in Mountain View Memorial Park at Boones Mill.

Howard D. Hunt, 33, of Greensboro, died February 9. A visitation will be held Friday, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Gary Dean McNeely, 66, of Martinsville, died Monday. Collins McKee Stone in Martinsville is in charge.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Penn, 89, died Feb. 11. A funeral will be held Saturday, at noon at Trinity Church of the Living God in Stuart. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A floating visitation will be held on Friday, from 12-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Lowell Thomas Roberts, 89, of Bassett, died Saturday. The Memorial Service will be Friday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

James Millard Tatum, 89, of Spencer, died Thursday. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Church of the Living God. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Cierra Dawn Underwood, 24, of Bassett, died February 8. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Holley Family Cemetery.

