Local scoreboard

College basketball

In college basketball: Miami downed UNC 80-72. Wednesday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech is at Georgia Tech and UVA is at Louisville and on Thursday at 7 p.m. UNC Asheville is at Radford. UNC is at NC State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

High school basketball

Boys varsity basketball: Blue Ridge beat Carlisle 80-42. The Piedmont District semifinals will be today at Magna Vista with Tunstall vs Mecklenburg at 6 p.m. and Bassett vs G.W. Danville at 7:45 p.m. The winners will play each other at Magna Vista for the PD title on Wednesday is at 7:45 p.m. Martinsville vs Chatham in the first round of the Region 2C tournament is on Friday.

Girls varsity basketball: Magna Vista defeated Halifax County 71-34 and the G.W. Eagles beat Patrick County 43-35. Carlisle is at Roanoke Catholic today at 6:30 p.m.