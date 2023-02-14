Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

staff
By staff
0
27363

College basketball

In college basketball: Miami downed UNC 80-72. Wednesday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech is at Georgia Tech and UVA is at Louisville and on Thursday at 7 p.m. UNC Asheville is at Radford. UNC is at NC State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

High school basketball

Boys varsity basketball: Blue Ridge beat Carlisle 80-42. The Piedmont District semifinals will be today at Magna Vista with Tunstall vs Mecklenburg at 6 p.m. and Bassett vs G.W. Danville at 7:45 p.m. The winners will play each other at Magna Vista for the PD title on Wednesday is at 7:45 p.m. Martinsville vs Chatham in the first round of the Region 2C tournament is on Friday.

Girls varsity basketball: Magna Vista defeated Halifax County 71-34 and the G.W. Eagles beat Patrick County 43-35. Carlisle is at Roanoke Catholic today at 6:30 p.m.

Previous article
Increasing clouds and 65 today
Next article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Increasing clouds and 65 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

NCI names new director

Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

NCI names new director

Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

NCI names new director

Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE