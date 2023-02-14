Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Vehicle fatality involves Martinsville woman

By staff
A Rocky Mount man was killed and a Martinsville woman was injured after a police chase concluded in a crash in Giles County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 2:33 am on Saturday on Route 460 near Route 61. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Rebel R. Hodges, of Rocky Mount, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt.

The passenger, 33-year-old Shaddai B. Boyer, of Martinsville, was transported to a hospital for serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The 1998 Chevrolet Prizm that Hodges was driving was heading west on Route 460 ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. The impact of the crash was so strong that the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, hit the guardrail, and went down the hillside. The vehicle then came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle prior to the crash, but no law enforcement vehicle hit the vehicle.

Virginia State Police is Investigating the crash.

