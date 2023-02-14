Tuesday, February 14, 2023
National

What we know about the Michigan State mass shooting victims

By staff
mphotoi/Getty Images

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) — Three students were killed and five others were wounded in Monday night’s mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The Michigan State University Police Department has released the names of the young lives lost.

Arielle Anderson

Arielle Anderson was a junior from Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser was a sophomore, also from Grosse Pointe.

Fraser was president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Michigan State.

“As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus,” Phi Delta Theta said in a statement.

Alexandria Verner

Alexandria Verner was a junior from Clawson, Michigan.

Verner, who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, “was a tremendous student, athlete, leader,” Clawson Public Schools said in a statement.

She “exemplified kindness every day of her life,” the school district said. “If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”

Verner is survived by her parents, sister and brother, according to the school district.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recent Comments




