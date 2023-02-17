Saturday, February 18, 2023
‘M3GAN’ to stream exclusively on Peacock February 24

Universal Pictures

Peacock announced on Friday that M3GAN, the robot doll-gone-wrong thriller, will stream exclusively on the platform starting February 24.

The streaming service will make both the theatrical and unrated version of the Universal Pictures film available to subscribers.

Released late in 2022, the movie that stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng had a budget of just $12 million, but went on to gross more than $167 million worldwide — and a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, was greenlighted weeks after its $30 million opening weekend in the States.

The sequel is set for a January 17, 2025, theatrical debut.

