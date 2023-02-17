Six dead in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(TATE COUNTY, Miss.) — Six people are dead after a “series of shootings” in Tate County, Mississippi, on Friday, authorities said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, the governor said.

The shootings occurred at three different locations in Arkabutla — outside a convenience store and in two homes — according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The gunman first entered the store, then fatally shot a man in a vehicle outside in what appears to be a random attack, Lance said.

A woman was fatally shot inside a home about two to three miles away from the store, Lance said. Her husband was struck with a weapon but survived, the sheriff said.

The third scene was behind the suspect’s house, at a home down an access road, according to Lance. Two people were found dead in the house and two more were found dead on the access road outside the residence, Lance said.

The suspect — identified as Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabutla — was arrested outside his home without incident, Lance said. He allegedly had two handguns and a shotgun.

Crum has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, with additional charges for the other victims expected to be filed in the coming days, the sheriff’s office said.

Crum is being held without bond in the Tate County Jail. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The sheriff’s office said it is in the “very early stages” of the investigation.

Investigators believe the suspect has no connection to the victim at the convenience store and are working to determine if he was related to or knew any of the other five victims, Lance said.

It is believed the suspect acted alone, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.

“His motive is not yet known,” Reeves tweeted.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.