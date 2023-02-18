Community Calendar

Saturday, Feb. 18

Free community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Brunswick stew from 9 a.m. until noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club. $9 per quart. To order call or text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main branch uptown.

Yoga at 10:30 a.m. and Artful Mending class at 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The yoga is $10 and the art class is $60.

Fish fry at 11 a.m. at the Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 West Fayette Street in Martinsville.

Patrick County Music Association’s Mandolin Festival. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. featuring Alan Bibey and Grasstowne at the Stuart Rotary Building.

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

Monday, Feb. 20

In observance of Presidents Day, the City Municipal Building and administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed Monday, February 20, 2023. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk or brush pickup on Monday, February 20. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 21.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services is closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Pancake supper from 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church’s Undercroft, 311 E. Church Street.

Mr. Lincoln’s Office: “A meeting with the President” play at 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Community meal at Smith Memorial Methodist Church from 5-6 p.m. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts where Beverly Wood will present a program about Rock Castle Gorge and the families that were displaced during the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

TheatreWorks Community Players presents Driving Miss Daily, 7 p.m. at the Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, Martinsville. Tickets are $15 online at twcp.net or at the door for each show.

Friday, Feb. 24

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre

Monday, Feb. 27

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday, March 6

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

Tuesday, March 7

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show is open to the public from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.