Obituaries

Kerielea Vestal Byrd, 61, of Woolwine, died Jan. 28. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Rich Acres Christian Church. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

David Huston Chittum, 90, of Martinsville, died Feb. 12. A memorial service will be held on February 25 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. in the narthex prior to the service. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. McKee-Stone Funeral home in Martinsville is in charge.

Alma Hairston, 90, of Rocky Mount, formerly of Martinsville, died February 13. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Naomi Young Harris, 89, of Axton, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 1 p.m. at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ernestine Richardson Hodnett, 94, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A graveside service will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Richardson Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Rettia Morgan, 91, died on February 11. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

James Wesley Penn, 66, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The memorial service will be held Saturday, at noon at New Beginnings Holiness Church. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Penn, 89, died Feb. 11. A funeral will be held Saturday, at noon at Trinity Church of the Living God in Stuart. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, of Bassett, died Tuesday. A floating visitation will be held on Friday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 2-5 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, at Bassett Funeral Service at 1 p.m. The burial will follow at the Ross Family Cemetery.

Roy Lee Shaffer, 92, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery.

James Michael Wingfield, 59, of Stuart, died on Sunday. A memorial service will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at Clearview Gospel Mission in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Rosa Womack 87, of Danville, died Friday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Virginia “Gracie” Nichols Wright, 94, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Wright Family Cemetery in Ridgeway.