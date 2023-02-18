The Henry County Sheriff’s Department says they have charged one person with assault, another with assault and batter and a third is being investigated for the larceny of an iPhone after an incident at Northview Garden Apartments Tuesday night. The complex was the scene of a homicide investigation and Sheriff Lane Perry said in a statement his department posted to their Facebook page that two people slapped an iPhone from the hands of a news reporter on the scene on separate occasions that same night. The second time it occurred, an investigator picked it up and gave it to a woman nearby who may have thrown it into a dumpster. Charles Roark, the reporter, said he has not gotten his phone back. No one was injured in the incident and an arrest has been made in the murder.
Reporter assaulted at murder scene
