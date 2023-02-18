Reporter assaulted at murder scene Two people have been charged with assault and an investigation of a larceny involving a third person continues after an incident at the scene of a murder Tuesday night.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department says they have charged one person with assault, another with assault and batter and a third is being investigated for the larceny of an iPhone after an incident at Northview Garden Apartments Tuesday night. The complex was the scene of a homicide investigation and Sheriff Lane Perry said in a statement his department posted to their Facebook page that two people slapped an iPhone from the hands of a news reporter on the scene on separate occasions that same night. The second time it occurred, an investigator picked it up and gave it to a woman nearby who may have thrown it into a dumpster. Charles Roark, the reporter, said he has not gotten his phone back. No one was injured in the incident and an arrest has been made in the murder.