Saturday, February 18, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

staff
By staff
0
27520

College basketball

In college basketball: Today Notre Dame is at UVA at noon, Radford is at Longwood at 3 p.m. and Pittsburgh is at Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. UNC is at NC State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

High school basketball

Boys varsity basketball: Miller School beat Carlisle 88-51, William Byrd defeated Magna Vista 84-74, Patrick County over Dan River 61-55 and Martinsville downed Chatham 69-51. Carlisle is at Hargrave today at noon. On Monday: Cave Spring is at Bassett at 6 p.m., Gretna is at Martinsville and Floyd County is at Patrick County. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Girls varsity basketball: Gretna beat Martinsville 65-62, Abingdon over Bassett 37-30, Patrick County defeated Dan River 61-43 and Miller School downed Carlisle 74-29. On Monday: Martinsville is at Chatham, Floyd County is at Patrick County and Christiansburg is at Magna Vista. All games tip-off at 6 p.m.

Previous article
Community Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE