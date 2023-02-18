Local scoreboard

College basketball

In college basketball: Today Notre Dame is at UVA at noon, Radford is at Longwood at 3 p.m. and Pittsburgh is at Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. UNC is at NC State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

High school basketball

Boys varsity basketball: Miller School beat Carlisle 88-51, William Byrd defeated Magna Vista 84-74, Patrick County over Dan River 61-55 and Martinsville downed Chatham 69-51. Carlisle is at Hargrave today at noon. On Monday: Cave Spring is at Bassett at 6 p.m., Gretna is at Martinsville and Floyd County is at Patrick County. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Girls varsity basketball: Gretna beat Martinsville 65-62, Abingdon over Bassett 37-30, Patrick County defeated Dan River 61-43 and Miller School downed Carlisle 74-29. On Monday: Martinsville is at Chatham, Floyd County is at Patrick County and Christiansburg is at Magna Vista. All games tip-off at 6 p.m.