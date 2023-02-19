Sunday, February 19, 2023
Massive winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain to several states

By staff
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Don’t be fooled by the mild winter weather in some places — a massive storm is on its way to wreak havoc in several states as it treks across the country.

The next storm gearing up to affect the U.S. will start in the Northwest on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy snow to the mountains of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, forecasts show.

The storm system will then strengthen as it moves southeast into America’s Heartland.

By Wednesday, there will be a wide swath of snow from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes region, delivering possible blizzards to the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service has begun to issue winter weather alerts in those regions as the large storm system develops.

Many regions are projected to receive up to 2 feet of snow through Friday morning, but projected totals could increase as the storm gets closer.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will also be possible in the South on Tuesday and and Wednesday, forecasts show.

However, the Northeast will continue to experience an unseasonably mild winter. The storm system will trek to the Northeast, bringing a wintry mix, but not much snow accumulation is expected in cities along the I-95 corridor.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

