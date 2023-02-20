Monday, February 20, 2023
NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis beats Team LeBron, Jayson Tatum named MVP

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Team Giannis bested Team LeBron 184-175 to win Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum led Team Giannis with 55 points, setting the record for the most points scored in an All-Star Game. The previous record holder was power forward Anthony Davis, who scored 52 points in 2017.

Tatum, 24, was crowned the MVP of the night for his record-breaking performance.

Watch the biggest moments from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game below:

