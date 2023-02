iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5 (OT)

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 3, Columbus 2 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2)Houston 72, Memphis 64

(3)Purdue 82, Ohio St. 55

(23)NC State 77, North Carolina 69

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.