Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Entertainment

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ soars to $120 million Presidents Day weekend box office debut

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania overcame uneven reviews to score the biggest opening weekend in the Ant-Man trilogy, delivering an estimated $120 million over the long Presidents Day weekend and $105 million between Friday and Sunday at the domestic box office, beating expectations.

The film — starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton — added an estimated $121 million at the international box office, bringing its global total to $225 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water held on to second place, earning $6.4 million over the weekend and an estimated $7.88 million through Monday. James Cameron‘s sequel to 2009’s Avatar has generated $658 million in North America, passing 2015’s Jurassic World as the ninth-highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. After 10 weeks, The Way of Water eclipsed $2.2433 billion globally, overtaking Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic as the third-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took third place with $5.3 million over the traditional weekend and an estimated $7 million over the four-day weekend.

Last week’s box office champ, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, fell to fourth place, collecting $5.46 million between Monday and Friday and an estimated $6.2 million through Monday, bringing its North American haul to $18.85 million.

The psychological thriller Knock at the Cabin rounded out the top five with $3.9 million over the three-day weekend and $4.59 million through Monday.

The weekend’s only other new major release, Marlowe — the crime thriller starring Liam Neeson — finished in ninth place, only managing to earn $1.9 million over the three-day and an estimated $3 million through Monday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

