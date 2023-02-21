Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Creed III’, his future in directing and more

Good Morning America

Michael B. Jordan is sharing more on why Creed III is an extremely personal project for him.

The actor returns as Adonis Creed in the upcoming film, facing off against his next opponent in the ring, his former childhood friend Damian, played by Jonathan Majors.

While appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday, Jordan said he’s attached to this project because he’s grown up with Adonis.

“I think over the last nine years, it’s the first character I actually had a chance to play three times,” he explained. “So where I was personally with my life, you know in acting, you try to bring your personal life to the role as much as you can, you try to make it relatable.”

He continued, “So for me on this one, I went through some transitional moments in my life and I tried to pour that into the character, into the Creed family as much as I could.”

The actor explained, “I think as an actor you’re always a part of somebody else’s vision and you’re trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability. But when you have a vision in your head — and you can see it clearly — to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that’s really satisfying.”

He said time management was the “hardest thing” about being Creed III‘s director and star: “Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting,” MBJ explained.

And will he direct again? “I have to,” Jordan vowed. “All the lessons that I learned on this first try, I want to get back at it and do it again. I kind of — I love it.”

Creed III arrives in theaters March 3, 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.