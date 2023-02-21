Tuesday, February 21, 2023
One dead, multiple injured in explosion at Ohio manufacturing plant: Officials

PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(OAKWOOD, Ohio) — One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a fiery explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio, according to a local official.

Steven Mullins, a 46-year-old man from North Ridgeville, Ohio, was found dead at the scene, said Christopher Harris, external affairs manager of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Monday afternoon explosion took place at I. Schumann & Co., which manufactures brass and bronze alloy, in Oakwood, Ohio, according to Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS-TV.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

There were “multiple burn victims” from inside the plant taken to the hospital, Bedford Heights Police Department Sgt. Robert Majer told ABC News.

WEWS initially reported that 14 people were injured, including one critically.

