Tuesday, February 21, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTwo dead, three injured in explosion at welding company in Florida: Officials
National

Two dead, three injured in explosion at welding company in Florida: Officials

staff
By staff
0
7
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(MEDLEY, Fla.) — Two people have died and three others were injured following an explosion in Florida, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Medley Police Department responded to reports of an explosion at 11350 Northwest South River Drive in Medley, Florida, at 8:42 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered multiple people were on fire, according to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were hurt in the fire, Miami-Dade Police Department said. Two were critically injured and were sent to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The explosion and fire happened at a welding company in Medley, according to ABC News Miami affiliate WPLG.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau and its arson unit are investigating the incident, authorities said.

The incident comes a day after one person was killed and multiple others were injured in a fiery explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio.

Steven Mullins, a 46-year-old man from North Ridgeville, Ohio, was found dead at the scene on Monday, said Christopher Harris, external affairs manager of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were “multiple burn victims” from inside the plant taken to the hospital, Bedford Heights Police Department Sgt. Robert Majer told ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Liam Neeson on why he never played James Bond, and why he’s not “Taken” with superhero movies
Next article
Malcolm X’s family to file $100 million wrongful death lawsuit, alleging cover up of his murder
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE