‘Everything Everywhere’ must go: Oscar-nominated movie auctioning off props and costumes for charity

A24, the studio behind Oscar-nominated indie movies like I, Tonya, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is opening up its prop vaults from the latter movie for charity.

The studio’s A24 Auctions website has posted costumes and props from the Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated film, all benefitting three charities chosen by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on some of the movie’s infamous hot dog hands, check out the Laundry & Taxes collection and kick in some dough to the Laundry Workers Center, which “aims to combat abuses such as landlord negligence, wage theft, and hazardous and exploitative working conditions…”

The same charity will benefit from winning bids for Deirdre’s calculator from Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as costumes and other props worn by Oscar nominees Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh.

The Transgender Law Center will be the recipient of money raised from the purchase of items in the In Another Life collection, offering wares like Yeoh’s character Evelyn’s giant baby onesie and other goodies.

The memorabilia in the Mementos from the Multiverse portion of the auction, which include a googly-eyed rock, Waymond’s fanny pack and even Raccacoonie, the talented chef who’s not nearly as nice as Ratatouille‘s gourmand rat Remy, will benefit the Asian Mental Heath Project.

The auction opens runs from February 23 to March 2.

