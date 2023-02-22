Minneapolis closes schools as city braces for massive winter storm

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A massive winter storm is wreaking havoc on a large swath of the country, including in Minneapolis, where the city is bracing for a potentially historic snowstorm.

Minneapolis is forecast to get more than 17 inches of snow, which could be a top-five storm for the city.

Minneapolis Public Schools are moving to remote learning for Wednesday through Friday due to the storm.

“Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted.

By Wednesday night, blizzard conditions will be possible in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Further south, an ice storm warning was issued from Iowa to Michigan.

In the Northeast, a winter storm warning is in effect in upstate New York and New England. An icy mix is possible from Pennsylvania to Connecticut.

In the southern Plains, from Oklahoma City to St. Louis, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The storm in the Midwest and Northeast comes as a rare winter storm hits California. A blizzard warning has been issued for the mountains just outside of Los Angeles, marking the first blizzard warning in Southern California in more than 20 years.

Over 1,000 flights have been canceled across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, record February heat is expected from Florida to Washington, D.C.

New Orleans hit a whopping 83 degrees on Tuesday, making it the warmest Mardi Gras on record.

On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to jump close to 80 degrees in D.C., 83 degrees in Nashville and 84 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Orlando, Florida, it could reach a sweltering 90 degrees on Thursday, which would be the city’s all-time warmest February temperature.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.