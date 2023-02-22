Wednesday, February 22, 2023
'The Last of Us' has its 'Game of Thrones' Starbucks cup moment

When the makers of Game of Thrones accidentally forgot to strike somebody’s Starbucks cup from a table in Westeros, it became a viral sensation; same when The Mandalorian gang didn’t spot an errant crew member in a shot in the middle of a gunfight. Now, it appears The Last of Us has suffered a similar flub.

One eagle-eyed Twitter user managed to spot some crew members in the hit show’s most recent episode.

In a shot from the sixth episode that takes place in the series post-apocalyptic United States, Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie trudge across a snowy bridge. But at the 15:18 mark, Scott T. Jones noticed they weren’t alone.

No, it wasn’t clickers, but a group of film workers hauling gear. “Brilliant episode,” Jones commented. “Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot,” he tweeted the show’s executive producer Neil Druckmann.

He also tweeted another version of the same shot, but with handy markers in case one has trouble spotting the problem. Referencing Game of Thrones‘ flub, he used Starbucks cups to mark the crew members’ position, and some of their gear.

Nowadays, such boo-boos can be deleted digitally, and the episode re-uploaded to a streaming service — which is what the makers of The Mandalorian did, but not before “Jeans Guy” got a nickname and fan-made action figures to memorialize his moment.

As of Wednesday, however, the Last of Us flub is still there.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

