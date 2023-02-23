Thursday, February 23, 2023
‘DWTS’ star Emma Slater files for divorce from Sasha Farber after four years of marriage

By staff
ABC

Dancing with the StarsEmma Slater and Saha Farber are ending their four-year marriage.

Slater filed for divorce from Farber on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by Us magazine.

The outlet reported the DWTS pros had separated back in August, though a source stated at the time that Emma and Sasha had already been apart for “many months.”

“They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life,” said the insider, adding that it was a “tough decision” for the pair to make.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source continued.

Slater, 34, and Farber, 38, were first linked in 2011 and initially called it quits after three years of dating in 2014. They subsequently got back together and tied the knot in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

