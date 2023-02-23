LOCAL NEWS: Lovers Leap landslide

Lovers Leap Road Project / Branch Civil

A short section of the eastbound lane of U.S Route 58 will be closed for the next two weeks in Patrick County due to a landslide that occurred on Sunday. VDOT issued notice on Tuesday that drivers should expect delays on the two-lane section of the road over Lovers Leap Mountain just east of the overlook. Flaggers are controlling traffic around the clock and traffic in that area will be alternating using the westbound lane while repairs are made.

Community Storehouse expanding / Community Storehouse

The Community Storehouse on Church Street uptown has made its food programs more accommodating for customers who can now pick out their own food items in the new grocery store-style food pantry. It’s also appointment based so that clients no longer have to wait in long lines. The thrift store is the primary source of funding for the food program. The upstairs is now being renovated to include a furniture thrift store and a kitchen to prepare hot meals for those in need. The upstairs renovations should be complete by the end of this year.

Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate / Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

The Virginia General Assembly has approved a new Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate with proceeds to support and protect the country’s most visited national park. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will receive money from the sale of the plates to support enhancements and programs along the scenic route.

Radial in Martinsville / CRBE

Radial, a global fulfillment center, has purchased its facility in Henry County for $33.5 million. Located at 3379 Joseph Martin Highway, Radial operates one of the company’s more than 35 eCommerce fulfillment centers across Europe and North America. The purchase by Radial from Bowles, LLC was done through CBRE, a commercial real estate services, and investment company.