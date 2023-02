College basketball

In college basketball: Boston College downed UVA 63-48 Wednesday night and UNC outlasted Notre Dame 63-59. On Saturday UVA is at UNC at 6 p.m. at Virginia Tech is at Duke at 8 p.m. UNC plays at Florida State next on Monday at 7 p.m.

High school basketball

Girls varsity basketball: Magna Vista at Carroll County tonight at 6 p.m. in the Region 3D semifinals.