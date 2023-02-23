Thursday, February 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'The Goldbergs' to reportedly end after current 10th season
Entertainment

‘The Goldbergs’ to reportedly end after current 10th season

staff
By staff
0
8
ABC

ABC is mum on the development, but Deadline reports its hit sitcom The Goldbergs will end after the current 10th season.

The ’80s-set sitcom, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia, soldiered on after the death of the series star George Segal in 2021, and then the loss of series patriarch Jeff Garlin the following year.

Garlin parted ways with the show following accusations of bullying and other conduct on set; his character Murray was killed off offscreen between seasons 9 and 10.

After his Goldbergs exit, Garlin revealed he’d been diagnosed as bipolar. He continued to work as Jeff Green on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and was cast in the fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling‘s Neflix series Never Have I Ever.

The Goldbergs is based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg. According to the trade, it’s currently the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on the air.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Halle Bailey says she was in “disbelief” over positive response to playing ‘The Little Mermaid”s Ariel
Next article
Precious: “Multiple” ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies are on the way, says Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE