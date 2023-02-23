Thursday, February 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'The White Lotus' boosts popularity of Aperol Spritz
Entertainment

‘The White Lotus’ boosts popularity of Aperol Spritz

staff
By staff
0
5
Courtesy HBO

As reported, the second season of HBO’s buzzy, Emmy-winning show The White Lotus has booted tourism to Sicily, but it has also apparently spritzed sales for a spirits company.

According to Business Insider, sales of Aperol, the main ingredient in the orange-colored bevvy quaffed by most of its characters, the Aperol Spritz, have been goosed by the acclaimed show.

The Campari Group, the company that sells the spirit, says sales of Aperol jumped 50% last year; the second season of the Jennifer Coolidge-starring show debuted in October.

The drink is so ubiquitous that the very first episode led to searches for what it was on Reddit.

For the record, an Aperol Spritz is 1 1/4 ounce of the orange bitter, two ounces of prosecco and a splash of soda water.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Girl Power: Amazon’s Prime Video drops trailer to bestseller adaptation ‘The Power’
Next article
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years for rape conviction in Los Angeles
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE