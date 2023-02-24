Community Calendar

Friday, February 24, 2023
Friday, Feb. 24

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Dan River Bluegrass Association music event at 7 p.m. at Danville Community College with Shelton and Williams.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Country breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. $10.

Christ Church community clothes closet, 9 a.m. until noon, 1425 Spruce Street Extension.

Food bank from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Martinsville Medical Center, lower level.

African American Read-In and Family Day, 10 a.m. free at Piedmont Arts.

Pinto bean supper from 4-7 p.m. at the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club, 400 Ward Road, $8. Call 276-634-6011 for more information.

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Sunday, Feb. 26

The History and Legacy of African-American churches, 3 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre, P&HCC.

Monday, Feb. 27

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Thursday, March 2

Driving Miss Daisy by TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre.

Monday, March 6

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

Tuesday, March 7

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show, VIP night from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Fast Track 2023 Trade Show will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

