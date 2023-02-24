Friday, February 24, 2023
HomeNewsNationalIdaho house where four students were killed will be demolished
National

Idaho house where four students were killed will be demolished

staff
By staff
0
6
Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death will be demolished, according to the university president.

“This is a healing step” in the wake of a “crime that shook our community,” president Scott Green said in a letter to students and employees on Friday.

“We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property,” Green added.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were killed in their off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Two roommates survived the crime, which garnered national interest.

After a six-week search for a suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30. Kohberger was a Ph.D. graduate student at nearby Washington State University at the time.

Green said a memorial, including a garden, will be designed on the university’s campus in honor of the slain students. The exact location hasn’t been decided, Green said.

“The garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind,” Green said.

“We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory,” Green added.

Kohberger, who is in custody in Idaho, has not entered a plea.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Life imitating art: ‘Rogers: The Musical’ from ‘Hawkeye’ coming to a Disney theme park
Next article
Meta multiverse: You’ve seen ‘Ant-Man’, now you can read the book … sort of, explains Paul Rudd
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE