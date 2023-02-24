Idaho house where four students were killed will be demolished

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death will be demolished, according to the university president.

“This is a healing step” in the wake of a “crime that shook our community,” president Scott Green said in a letter to students and employees on Friday.

“We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property,” Green added.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were killed in their off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Two roommates survived the crime, which garnered national interest.

After a six-week search for a suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30. Kohberger was a Ph.D. graduate student at nearby Washington State University at the time.

Green said a memorial, including a garden, will be designed on the university’s campus in honor of the slain students. The exact location hasn’t been decided, Green said.

“The garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind,” Green said.

“We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory,” Green added.

Kohberger, who is in custody in Idaho, has not entered a plea.

