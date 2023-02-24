Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Selena Baker, 48, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Judy Jones Biggs, 67, of Fieldale, died Wednesday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

David Huston Chittum, 90, of Martinsville, died Feb. 12. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. in the narthex prior to the service. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. McKee-Stone Funeral home in Martinsville is in charge.

Bonnie Lynn Robertson Gardner, 68, of Bassett, died Saturday. The memorial will be held Friday, at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral service. Visitation will be one hour prior.

Edward Franklin Harmon, 62, of Martinsville, died on January 19. The family will receive friends on March 4, from 5-7 p.m. at New Day Church MHC, in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Elizabeth Ann Harris, 64, of Martinsville, died Monday. A graveside service will be held Friday, at noon at Mountain View Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Juanita Mahan, 91, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Rettia Morgan, 91, died on February 11. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Michael Steven Nuckles, Jr., 41, of Axton, died February 18. The family will receive visitors at Wright Funeral Service Chapel Saturday, from 6-8 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mary Ann “Pookie” Penn Redd, 91, of Spencer, died February 17. The funeral will be Friday at Antioch Christian Church at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held an hour prior. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, of Bassett, died Feb. 14. A floating visitation will be held on Friday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 2-5 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, at Bassett Funeral Service at 1 p.m. The burial will follow at the Ross Family Cemetery.

Andrew Lee Wimbush, 87, of Bassett, died Tuesday. A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Brenda J. Witcher, 74, of Martinsville, died Feb. 16. A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, at 12 noon at the Mt. Sinai Apostle Church of God, 7 Peters Street, Martinsville. Interment will follow at New Life Apostolic Church Cemetery, Chatham. A viewing will be held on Saturday, from 11-11:45 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Apostle Church of God. Miller Funeral Home in Gretna is in charge.